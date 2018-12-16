Dry pattern continues for the first half of the week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Partly cloudy but dry this evening with temperatures in the 50s and a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hours. Temperatures fall to the mid 40s for our Monday morning commute, but roads will be dry heading out the door. We’ll remain partly cloudy for the morning, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday morning will be cooler with lows near 40, but highs once again warm to the mid 60s. Dry conditions continues through the middle of the week, but rain returns on Thursday morning. Persistent showers are possible, but a few rumbles of thunder. The thunderstorm risk is low, but we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
Lingering showers move out of our area by lunchtime on Friday, with cooler and direr air moving back in for the weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.