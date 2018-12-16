Georgia Southern Eagles win Camellia Bowl in dramatic fashion

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTOC) -Georgia Southern’s second ever bowl victory was as exciting as it was memorable as Tyler Bass knocks through a 40 yard field goal as time expires to give the Eagles a 23-21 win in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.
Players went wild as the game ended.
“Hey…it’s a great day to be a Georgia Southern Eagle baby!”
“It don’t get no better than this…We’re bowl champions!”
“But we love to win!”
Quarterback Shai Werts ran for two touchdowns in the first half, then Bass split the uprights to end the second quarter, sending Georgia Southern to the locker room with a 17-7 lead.
The pace picked up late in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan found a receiver in the back of the end zone to take a 21-20 lead with less than 3 minutes to play.
“We talked about it all year: our mental toughness, to be able to reset, to understand that we did lose the lead," said Coach Chad Lunsford. "Now we have to go get in field goal range to win the game.”
Werts sealed his MVP honors with this fourth down conversion to keep the Eagles’ hopes alive before Bass etched his name in Eagle history, hitting his third field goal of the night to give the Eagles their first ten win season in FBS history.
“We’ve been preparing all week for it, all year for it," said Tyler Bass, who made the game-winning field goal. "So right when we got out there, I didn’t think about anything but the snap, the hold, and me just kicking it through.”
“These guys, this football team…it’s just unbelievable what they’ve done, what they’ve been through. Man, I’m just so happy to be apart of it.”
The 2018 season will certainly be one remembered for some time in Statesboro- as the Eagles bounce back from a ten loss season with a ten win season.
