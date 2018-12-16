Rape Crisis Center hosts 9th annual Reindeer Run

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire hosted the 9th annual Savannah Reindeer Run on Saturday morning at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center.
Runners dressed in their Christmas attire and some even brought along their pets to run the race with them. The proceeds from the event supports the Prevention Education Program at the Rape Crisis Center. People at the event say it’s a great holiday event to participate in while helping out a good cause.
“We are just having a good time.," said Stephen Tisinger. "There’s no pressure to win it it just go out and have a good time and support a great cause and an organization that really needs a lot of support here in Savannah.”
The program offers healthy relationship resources and training for local schools and other organizations.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.