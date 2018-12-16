Rivers, Fresno State top Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State: It wasn't pretty, but the Bulldogs used a strong second half to secure its best season in school history. The senior-heavy offensive line led the way for Rivers, who will be the focal point of the offense in 2019 considering the upcoming turnover in the passing game. With a 22-6 record in two seasons at Fresno State, Jeff Tedford has reminded everyone why he is one of the best coaches in college football.