Savannah Police investigate after man killed in Lincoln Street shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man died as a result of gunshot injuries on Saturday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street around 9:30 p.m. to find Charles Lee dead from gunshot wounds. All parties that were present at the time of the shooting were on scene when police arrived.
An investigation found that a fight broke out shortly before Lee’s death. A person of interest has been identified and interviewed, but officers have not yet made an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
