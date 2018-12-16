Schumer says it's up to Trump to avert government shutdown

In this Dec. 11, 2018 photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Parties and Christmas cookies only soothe so much in the chilly Capitol after two years of President Donald Trump’s provocations, dramas like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the elections that flipped the House majority to Democrats. Everyone wants to go home, yet both chambers were scheduled to be in session next week over hefty matters, including the budget and criminal sentencing reform. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)