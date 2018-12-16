Warrior Walk at Fort Stewart honors fallen soldiers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Soldiers and family members of fallen soldiers placed special wreaths on trees at the Warriors Walk at Fort Stewart on Saturday.
Over 400 trees line the warrior walk at Fort Stewart. Each tree is planted to honor a life lost in the line of duty.
Wreaths are placed at the trees to honor those soldiers during the holiday season.
“I walk through here often," said Command Sergeant Major Sedrick Brown. "I see some of the soldiers I briefly knew who have trees planted here so it gives me the sincerity and the gratitude to know that I can come and I can grieve and I can take a picture and send it to some of my battle buddies who were there at the same time to let them know we are here and we are holding it down for these guys and they are holding it down for us as well.”
Barbara Bilbrey traveled through 3 inches of snow in New York to get on a plane to come to the event. Her son, Charlie, died in 2007.
“He had wanted to be in the Army since the time he was 12," said said Barbara Bilbrey of New York. "And that’s what he lived to do. He was cav scout deployed July of ’07 and was killed July 26, 2007. He loved music, and he loved books and loved reading and he’s our hero and we miss him.”
She comes back to his tree every year on the date he was killed but she and her husband came back today for the special ceremony.
“This is the time of year sometimes for people who have lost," said Bilbrey. "Not just for military lost but families who have lost this is a hard time of year. It breaks your heart. And people wonder I can’t seem to get in the spirit but when you feel you are not alone, it helps. It really, really does.”
The wreaths are purchased by the non-profit organization Wreaths for Warriors Walk. Military members say it may be a small token of appreciation, but it means a lot.
“It gives us, like I said, the strength and the ability to come out here and to fellowship and to hold hands," said CSM Brown. "To honor not just the soldiers but that are here but the soldiers throughout and in general.”
Every year on the anniversary of Charlie's death, Barbara places a new wind chime in his honor. She says it may just me a tree to some but to her, its way more than a tree….its the fact that her Charlie will always be remembered.
“Surrounded by people, not just the other Gold Star families," said Bilbrey. "But the military, knowing the military really has never left us. They have treated us like gold and they always, always remember Charlie.”
