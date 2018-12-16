Warrior Walk at Fort Stewart honors fallen soldiers

“I walk through here often," said Command Sergeant Major Sedrick Brown. "I see some of the soldiers I briefly knew who have trees planted here so it gives me the sincerity and the gratitude to know that I can come and I can grieve and I can take a picture and send it to some of my battle buddies who were there at the same time to let them know we are here and we are holding it down for these guys and they are holding it down for us as well.”