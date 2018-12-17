2 arrested as result of car break-in investigation in Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested two suspects on charges resulting from an entering auto investigation.
Around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 14, officers responded to the Hamptons apartment complex in reference to a suspicious person pulling on the door handles of multiple vehicles. They made contact with a man later identified as 24-year-old Stanley Jenkins of Statesboro, who police say was rummaging through the trunk of a vehicle.
Officers say Jenkins provided them with false identifying information before running away on foot towards Caribe Court. The officer pursued him, but was unable to catch him. When officers responded to Caribe Court, they discovered multiple vehicles had been entered there as well.
Detectives were able to correctly identify Jenkins as the suspect. He was placed under arrest less than 12 hours after officers responded to the incident that morning. Additionally, 24-year-old Keondra Kelly of Statesboro was arrested on charges related to interfering with the investigation.
Jenkins has been charged with five counts of entering auto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officer, and giving false name/address/DOB to law enforcement officer. Kelly has been charged with obstructing or hindering law enforcement officer and false report of a crime.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Statesboro PD at 912.764.9911.
