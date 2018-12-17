Beaufort County Deputies investigate fatal shooting at Hilton Head Gardens

HILTON HEAD, SC (WTOC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and the other suffering from multiple gunshot injuries on Sunday evening at the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex.
Deputies found one man that died as a result of his injuries and another that was shot multiple times. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in Savannah for continued treatment. Deputies are on the scene as they continue their investigation.
Sheriff’s Office personnel are currently on scene investigating the incident. Additional information, including the identity of the deceased male. will be released when available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.