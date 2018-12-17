Blazing Star Lane shooting suspect extradited to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO, SC (WTOC) -A suspect in a double shooting on Hilton Head Island is back in Beaufort County by way of an extradition.
The U.S. Marshals Service captured Reginald Bascom Jr. in Sacramento, California back in October.
They traveled cross-country with Bascom in their custody and arrived in Beaufort County on Monday morning.
The shooting happened in September on Blazing Star Lane. Two men were wounded and a house was struck by bullets.
Investigators say witnesses identified 25-year-old Bascom as the shooter.
He is now booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on the charges of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.
