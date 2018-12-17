Bulloch Co. school institutes new rules for student drop-off

BULLOCH CO, GA (WTOC) -One district in Bulloch County is changing how far a parent can escort their child when walking down the halls and into class.
When children return to Julia P. Bryant Elementary and other Bulloch County schools, parents will be able to walk their students only so far into the building.
The lobby at Bryant Elementary fills with parents and children each morning and afternoon as many walk their little one down the hall to class.
When asked how busy it gets with parents and teachers starting and ending the day, mother Cassi Kirkland replied “Very, very! You can’t tell the difference between the teachers and the parents. Past these doors, you don’t know who’s teachers and who’s parents.”
Bulloch County school superintendent Charles Wilson says that leaves too big a chance for an adult to show up armed and drift in with the crowd. He and the district’s new school resource director made the decision to stop parents at this door without special office permission.
“It’s been an ongoing discussion and I think we’ve had some variability across the district,” said Superintendent Wilson. "That’s been a concern and I think it’s been discussed among the elementary school principals.
He says this helps reduce the chance of an active shooter getting into the building near students. Cassi says she saw this at her children’s previous school.
“I would much rather not be able to come and go as I please and know nobody else can come and go either,” Kirkland says. “I’m okay with that.”
Superintendent Wilson says he knows this could be an adjustment for some families saying good bye at that inside door an adjustment for parents as much as the students.
