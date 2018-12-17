Flannery O’Conner house holds open house for Christmas

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The childhood home of Flannery O’Conner had a special Christmas open house on Saturday.
The home is a period house museum devoted to educating everyone about the National Book Award-winning author’s significant contributions to American literature, as well as her life in Savannah.
Saturday’s guests were able to enjoy cookies and eggnog while getting in the Christmas spirit.
Her expirence was very Catholic, so she has ties here that are deeply rooted to her Catholicism," said Cody Shelley, the manager of the Flannery O’Conner foundation. "And that, of course, turns into a christmas celebration for us. So we like to make this time of year special with vintage ornaments, music, treats, that sort of thing.”
Flannery O’Connor was born on March 25, 1925. She lived in Savannah until 1938 and drew inspiration from her childhood experiences in Georgia’s First City until her death from lupus in 1964.
