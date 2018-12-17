Fundraising efforts underway for injured cyclist in Savannah

“When we hear news stories about someone who was out early in the morning on a street that maybe we wouldn’t normally decide to ride a bike on, that person, in Patrick’s case, was trying to get to work like everyone else out on the road, so we need to recognize that bicycles and people walking as well will be out at all times of the day and night, because people need to get to where they need to go safely,” said John Bennett, Executive Director, Bike Walk Savannah.