Fundraising efforts underway for injured cyclist in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A cyclist hit while riding to work in Savannah last Wednesday is still recovering in the hospital.
Right now, there’s a fundraising effort online to help him out with medical expenses. Crashes involving a cyclist being hit by a car continues to be something we see play out here in Chatham County, a total of 67 times this year alone, up from 45 incidents last year according to Bike Walk Savannah.
We’ve spoken to several people who know Patrick MacDonald, and everyone has said he is an experienced cyclist who exercised every safety precaution when on his bike.
“When we hear news stories about someone who was out early in the morning on a street that maybe we wouldn’t normally decide to ride a bike on, that person, in Patrick’s case, was trying to get to work like everyone else out on the road, so we need to recognize that bicycles and people walking as well will be out at all times of the day and night, because people need to get to where they need to go safely,” said John Bennett, Executive Director, Bike Walk Savannah.
Bennett says as a whole, there are still a lot of areas for improvement when it comes to cycling safety.
