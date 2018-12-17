Good News: Officers deliver gifts to Urban Hope

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Christmas came early for the children at Urban Hope.
The Savannah Police Department’s mobile command unit doubled as a big sleigh Monday afternoon. Officers gave Santa a big hand and delivered gifts to Urban Hope - a non-denominational ministry serving inner-city children. The gifts were donated by Savannah Police officers and local businesses.
“This has by far changed my Christmas forever. I love it and look forward to it every year," said Bonnie Walden, Bay Street Blues, Owner.
“It’s a humbling experience just to stand back and watch kids have fun because of something you put together, and you get to say Merry Christmas and see smiles on their faces,” said Cpl. Barry Lewis, Savannah Police Department.
Urban Hope reaches more than 180 children each year with homework sessions, daily devotionals, and after school activities that are both fun and safe.
