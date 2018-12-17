Man finds valuable pearl in his oyster while eating lunch

EDGEWATER, NJ (CNN) – When it comes to luck, one New Jersey man must be feeling quite lucky after finding a valuable rare gem in his lunch.
It happened at an oyster bar in New York City.
With odds of perhaps one in 100,000, retired hospitality executive, Rick Antosh, found a pearl in his oyster pan roast at Grand Central's Oyster Bar where he was having lunch with a high school buddy in early December.
"I just went all of a sudden felt something like a tooth or a filling is falling out and its terrifying. You have that half second of oh my God, and then Holy crap, I realized it’s not a tooth, is it a pearl?" said Antosh.
When he finally realized that it wasn't a tooth, the 66-year-old father of two adult children called the oyster bar, trying to figure out what to do next.
"I got the floor manager and asked how often does this happen? What? Huh? You know, a pearl! Like in a pearly necklace? And he said I’ve never heard of that happening," said Antosh.
Antosh hasn't gotten the pearl appraised yet but some pearl experts estimate its worth is between $2000 and $4000.
And now that he's on a roll, Antosh says he will definitely be returning to the oyster bar at Grand Central to search for more hidden treasures.
