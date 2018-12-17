11 out of 17 Savannah businesses fail Alcohol Beverage Compliance investigation

According to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance, a first offense results in a minimum fine of $500, second offense, if within 12 months of the first, results in a $750 fine; third offense, if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine; and any further offense, if within 24 months of the first, results in issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why the establishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked.