11 out of 17 Savannah businesses fail Alcohol Beverage Compliance investigation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An operation into underage alcohol sales by Savannah Police’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance resulted in 11 out of 17 businesses failing.
Police say as a part of the investigation, underage subjects visited 17 businesses ranging from restaurants and bars to convenience and grocery stores, to determine if they comply with Georgia law in regard to alcohol sales.
Managers or licensees of the establishments were notified of the alcohol sold, that the buyer was underage, if the buyer was checked for identification, how the alcohol was served or sold, and what actions would be taken by law enforcement. Police say the Georgia Department of Revenue alcohol and Tobacco Division will follow up with the businesses on fines they’ll face as a result of the failure.
The ABC Unit plans to remain vigilant in its efforts to curb underage sales and plans to continue to conduct operations regarding underage alcohol sales and overconsumption. Businesses are urged to train their staff on the law and the implications of failure to comply.
Police say the six business that passed will receive letters or congratulation from the Savannah Police Department.
According to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance, a first offense results in a minimum fine of $500, second offense, if within 12 months of the first, results in a $750 fine; third offense, if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine; and any further offense, if within 24 months of the first, results in issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why the establishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked.
