Pleasant, Dry Weather Returns... For Now!

A stretch of dry, mostly sunny weather is settling into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Under some high clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-40s this morning. A few spots may briefly dip into the upper 30s before 8 a.m. The forecast remains great for an on-time commute!
Under increasing sunshine, temps warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by noon. Afternoon temps peak in the mid to upper 60s, with a pleasant breeze and lots of sunshine.
But, if you’re headed out late in the day – heads up – temperatures quickly cool into the 50s after sunset. By midnight, most communities will be in the 40s. Tuesday morning temperatures bottom-out in the 30s and lower 40s, under a clear sky.
The forecast remains seasonable and dry through Wednesday evening ahead of our next rain-maker. The chance of rain increases Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Periods of showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, are forecast to last into early Friday.
The forecast clears out and cools off heading into the weekend!
Have a great Monday,
Cutter