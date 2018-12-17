Road closed after 3-car wreck on Fort Argyle Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say part of Fort Argyle Road is closed after a wreck involving three cars on Monday afternoon.
Officers on the scene say a vehicle traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane near the 500 block and hit another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle then collided with those initially involved in the accident.
Three people were transported to the hospital. Officers say at least one of those has serious injuries.
Crews are currently on the scene working to clear the accident. Drivers should seek other routes and expect delays at this time.
