Santa’s Pantry provide Savannah’s public school kidswith food

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A group of volunteers started back in 2015 to help provide food for at risk children in Savannah’s public school system.
On Sunday, over 30 volunteers unpacked boxes of food and loaded vans with bags to feed kids suffering from food insecurity.
“We’ve seen that some of our neighbors just need help and that’s what we went to do is help give back to those and give them a little bit of extra support,” said LeeAnn Espinoza Farthing with Santa’s Pantry.
December 16th is the day that Santas Pantry has always designated to bag all of the groceries they purchase for kids to have food while they are out of school.
“The preparation starts very early around august when the volunteers start assembling groups start meeting together to identify what schools are needed,” said Farthing.
They provide at least three to four meals for the two weeks students are out of school.
“It’s unfortunate that we have community members that need the extra support," said Farthing. "But if we can all come together at the holiday season to be able to help one another, I think we will make this a better place.”
They say in the years to come, they won’t even think twice when it comes to being selfless and making sure kids in their community have a hot meal.
“Today isn’t the day that I need help but one day I might be so just to know that we have great people in the community that can help one another really warms my heart,” Farthing said.
They will be going around to those schools on Monday to feed the kids in need this holiday season
