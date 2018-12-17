Savannah Police seek man wanted in theft by deception case

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in an ongoing investigation.
Police say 39-year-old William ‘Jermaine’ Mason is currently wanted for theft by deception. He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing around 150 pounds and has a bald head.
Mason operates a towing company called Mazo Towing, that has been contracted through various insurance companies. There are reports that he has picked up disabled vehicles, telling the owner that he can fix their vehicle at a discounted price, but does not make the repairs.
He is known to frequent Westgate Boulevard, the 500 block of W. 59th Street and the Pooler area, according to SPD. His company may also go by the name of William and Williams Towing.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact our tip line at (912) 651-6735 or 911. Information can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipster are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.