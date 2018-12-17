South Carolina high school closing after being deemed a failing school

BEAUFORT COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District is announcing the closure of what is being called the worst middle school in South Carolina: Islands High School.
Parents were sent home with letters Friday night that students would not return to the school after Christmas break. Islands High is among the state’s five worst high schools, and the kids there will be starting the new year at a new school.
An abrupt decision like this comes after the school was identified as a failing school on Dec. 7. Parents and members of the school board were officially told about the school closing on Friday, by letter. Islands High School is a choice school, which means the kids who go there will just go back to their regular high schools. The 6th-12th graders won’t have to worry about credits, they will just transfer with them.
Jim Foster with the Beaufort County School District says they chose to just go ahead and shut the school down because of academic scores over the past few years, even though Islands Academy was an ambitious idea to give kids smaller class sizes. He says the teachers at the school will also just go and fill vacancies around the district.
“The results haven’t been good for a couple of years, so the decision was made to go ahead and shut it down now and let them get back into their traditional high schools and have the whole second semester,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County School District.
Parents will have a chance to have a sit down meeting with the Beaufort County School Board Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
