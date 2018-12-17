Statesboro PD puts containers out around town for empty Christmas boxes

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - This may be the season of giving, but crooks see it as a time for taking, too.
Statesboro Police have one way to keep you from being a victim. They’re offering a container for you to bring by the evidence of your Happy Holidays rather than leaving it on the curb.
Police have posted several of the metal containers for you to drop off empty boxes from your gifts or big items you may buy this season. They want people to realize those empty boxes sitting out on the curb for the trash truck can be a welcome sign for crooks casing your neighborhood to see who got what.
“If I see a 57-inch flat screen TV out there, I’m going to think there’s a new 57-inch flat screen TV inside if I go in there,” said Madison Warren, Statesboro PD.
They’ll have the containers out around town from now until New Year’s Eve. You can find them in several different locations, including Statesboro Police Headquarters, Statesboro Fire Station #2, City of Statesboro Public Works, and the public parking lot on Railroad Street.
