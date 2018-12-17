WTOC Investigates: Stopping bad odor from landfill

3) Some people don’t complain about just the smell. They also complain about poor air quality, itchy throats, etc. Are there EPA guidelines the company follows to make sure they’re not diluting or polluting air quality? Superior Landfill was built to and operates in compliance with the Federal and State regulations designed to ensure safe disposal of all acceptable waste. The site was developed under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), which requires rigorous siting evaluation, site characterization and scientific engineering design, as well as a comprehensive permitting and regulatory approval process that includes public notification and comment. RCRA standards also require a range of measures to prevent environmental contamination, including the use of engineered liners and covers, collection and control systems for landfill gas, and collection and treatment systems for leachate (water that accumulates in and filters through waste). Superior Landfill’s environmental testing and reporting is performed by a third party and professionally signed and sealed upon submittal to the state.