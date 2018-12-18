AP source: Georgia freshman QB Fields plans to transfer

A person with knowledge of the situation says Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields has informed Bulldogs coaches he plans to transfer.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because Fields, the former five-star recruit, had yet to formally notify No. 6 Georgia of his intention to leave. Under new NCAA rules, players no longer request permission from a school to transfer. Now an athlete submits a notification form, which results in the athlete's name being placed in an NCAA-run database of available transfers.
Another person with access to the database told AP as of Monday night Fields' name was not listed. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because the database is not public.
USA Today first reported Fields intends to transfer.
