Asian shares slip as traders brace for Fed rate increase

FED MEETING: The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday. It is expected to raise its short-term interest rate by a modest quarter-point, to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent a day later. The rate is used as a benchmark for many consumer and business loans. Investors fear more monetary tightening would weigh on U.S. growth, and eventually, the global economy, that is already expected to slow in 2019 because of trade tensions. President Donald Trump tweeted that it was "incredible" the Fed was considering another rate hike, with "a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation." The central bank forecasts three more rate hikes in 2019.