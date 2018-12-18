Gas prices continue to drop leading up to holidays

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - GasBuddy is reporting that in the weeks leading up to the holidays, average gas prices have seen one of their largest seasonal declines.
With the national average price of gasoline down 53-cents per gallon over the last two months, GasBuddy projects the national average to drop to $2.35 per gallon by Christmas Day.
GasBuddy offers the following tips to motorists on the road this holiday season:
- Watch Out for State Lines. Because of differing state taxes, in some extreme cases, drivers can spend an extra $25 when refueling the tank if on the wrong side of the line according to a GasBuddy study.
- Shop around for the Biggest Savings. With gas prices continuing to decline, some gas stations are passing along the savings faster than others, so spending a few moments looking at gas prices around you can lead to saving a few more dollars on your fill-up.
- In a Hurry? Spend a Fury! Speeding, aggressive driving and hard braking are things many of us may be guilty of according to a recent GasBuddy study, and it costs you a fury if you’re in a hurry - upwards of $10 per tank, adding up to $477 per year on average. GasBuddy’s Drives feature can help reduce motorists’ yearly fuel bill by providing an assessment of their driving habits during their trip in an effort to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out when and where a poor driving habit occurred.
For more, visit GasBuddy.com here.
