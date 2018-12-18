Check flight arrival and departure times

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah/Hilton Head International will soon be bustling with travelers for the Christmas holiday week.
Airport officials say you need to arrive a minimum of two hours before your departure time, especially for early morning flights extra time will likely be needed for parking, checking baggage, and clearing security.
Look for staff directing traffic to parking areas and signs showing full lots. The airport will be offering a holiday shuttle service to and from an overflow lot starting this Friday, December 21st through January the 3rd.
Click here to check airport arrival and departure times.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.