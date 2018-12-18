City of Savannah celebrates additions to Cloverdale playground

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday by the City of Savannah to celebrate the additions to the Cloverdale playground and basketball court.
The additions were made possible by SPLOST funding. The basketball court and playground are located on Stiles Ave, which is adjacent to Forest City Library.
District 1 Savannah Alderman Van Johnson was among those who were there at the ribbon cutting on Tuesday
He spoke about the importance of youth engagement in the community as well as the opportunities children will now have by using these new additions.
“This is an opportunity not only the basketball court and the playground equipment, but also this big field for them being able to run and be able to do the things that young people do,” Alderman Johnson said.
Alderman Johnson says he’s excited to see what these additions will do for the years to come.
