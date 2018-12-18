Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-18-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure keeps us nice and quiet into Wednesday. The high will move into the Atlantic Ocean as low pressure impacts the area Thursday into Friday. Tonight will be mostly clear with daybreak temps 41-47. Wednesday becomes cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday will be wet with rain and possible thunderstorms. Computer models predict 1-2” of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Friday will see morning showers then mostly cloudy with clearing skies overnight, lows in the upper 30s. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs near 60. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day appear dry and mild.