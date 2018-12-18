Good News: Radio station helps grant Christmas wishes

Each year the radio station gets letters from nurses and social workers at The Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health about specific families they are working with. This year it was 10 families not expecting much joy during the season. On Tuesday, joy was overflowing when those families leaned their wishes were coming true! They were presented gifts, toys, and thousands of dollars in gift cards, as well as so much more they thought they would go without this Christmas.