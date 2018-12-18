Good News: Radio station helps grant Christmas wishes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Christmas wishes come true courtesy of generous and giving radio listeners.
98.7 the River’s Mark Robertson has been helping grant the wishes of families facing difficult medical treatments during the holidays for 20 years now.
Each year the radio station gets letters from nurses and social workers at The Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health about specific families they are working with. This year it was 10 families not expecting much joy during the season. On Tuesday, joy was overflowing when those families leaned their wishes were coming true! They were presented gifts, toys, and thousands of dollars in gift cards, as well as so much more they thought they would go without this Christmas.
“There’s nothing more magical than bringing some thoughtful personal gift to someone," said Kristen King, the manager of the Child Life program at Memorial Health. "The hospital can be lonesome. we really appreciate when someone like mark comes and does something so special.”
The families learned their wishes were being granted during a private luncheon at the Doubletree Hotel on Bay Street in downtown Savannah.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.