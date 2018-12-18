Jenkins High students evacuated after bomb threat

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Students at Jenkins High have been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school on Tuesday.
Law enforcement have the area around the school blocked off as they search the campus. Students are being transported to Juliette Low Elementary school where parents can pick them up.
Students that normally ride the bus will be able to ride the bus home as usual if parents are unable to pick them up.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
