Mostly Clear, Cold Start To Tuesday

You’ll be greeted with a mostly clear sky and cold temperatures leaving the house before 9 a.m. this morning. Grab a coat!
Under just a few high, wispy, clouds, temperatures bottom-out in the mid to upper 30s inland; upper 30s and lower 40s at the coast before 8 a.m.
It’s a nearly calm morning. There isn’t much of a wind chill temperature.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s by noon. High temps peak between 1:30 and 3 p.m.; generally, in the low to mid-60s. The breeze remains relatively light through the afternoon.
This evening’s forecast features chilly, dry conditions. You’ll want a jacket if you’re headed out after sunset.
Pleasant weather (albeit a bit cold in the mornings) sticks around through Wednesday ahead of the next approaching storm system. The chance of rain skyrockets Thursday, with nearly everyone at least seeing a little rain between Thursday and Friday mornings
Off-and-on showers continue through midday Friday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but there is no significant risk of severe weather locally.
Just in time for the weekend, the first alert forecast dries out and cools down; it’ll be a perfect couple days for holiday festivities. The weather team is fine-tuning late week rain chances and passing along updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter