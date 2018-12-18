Pooler PD releases surveillance video of armed robbery suspect

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Pooler Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.
It happened at a gas station on Dean Forest Road earlier this month. The shocking surveillance video was released Monday night.
You can see the suspect with a knife holding onto someone, keeping that person from leaving the store.
Police say the hostage was leaving the store when the suspect grabbed and pulled him back inside. At one point, the store clerk tried to call 911, but the suspect stopped him. When the hostage broke free, that’s when the suspect went after the store clerk.
Both victims were able to get away, but police are still looking for the suspect. If you know anything, please call police.
