Pooler Police seek armed robbery suspect

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -Pooler Police are asking for help to find the suspect in an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on Dean Forest road earlier this month.
Survellience video shows the suspect with a knife holding on to someone keeping that person from leaving the store. When the hostage finally broke free, the suspect went after the store clerk. Both the victims were able to get away. But police are still looking for the suspect. If you know anything about this case, call police.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.