SafeWise offers $10 credit towards Lyft rides for S.C. residents on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -Many states see an uptick in the number of alcohol-related crashes over major holidays like New Year’s Eve.
Using newly-released data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, SafeWise says it has identified South Carolina as the state with the *second* highest rate of impaired driving deaths in the U.S.
Given the Palmetto State’s ranking, SafeWise is offering *free* Lyft rides to South Carolina residents this New Year’s Eve. The group says it will provide a $10 Lyft credit to the first 100 residents who sign up on its “Safe Rides Home” campaign page. The first 100 will be notified via email early on the 28th, just in time for the holiday.
