Shipping and mailing deadlines approaching quickly during busiest week for USPS

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for post offices in the Lowcountry and nationwide. The United States Postal Service is expected to deliver nearly three billion pieces of mail this week alone, making it their busiest week of the year.
Tuesday is the last day to mail anything to a military base or diplomatic location using priority mail express to guarantee it gets there by Christmas. That's anything with an APO, FPO, or DPO address.
Shipping and Mailing Deadlines:
- December 18th: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
- December 20th: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
- December 20th: First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- December 22nd: Priority Mail Express
There is also still have time to go online to usps.com and order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day Package Pick-Up.
It’s all part of the postal service’s final push before Christmas. Between Thanksgiving and the New Year, the postal service anticipates that they’ll deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and more than 900 million packages.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.