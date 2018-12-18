Statesboro VA receives new name honoring late veteran

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -The Veteran’s Administration clinic in Statesboro is being renamed to honor a local veteran who many say helped bring it to town.
A signature from the president finalized the naming of the clinic for a local veteran, the late Ray Hendrix. Hendrix led the fight to get a clinic opened in Statesboro to help veterans who had to travel hours for treatment.
Congressman Rick Allen introduced the bill to name it for Hendrix. He says Hendrix did the work years ago getting local veterans groups to agree on the need.
“Once you get all them on board, then you have to convince the Veterans Administration that this is needed,” said Congressman Allen. “Then you have to get an act of Congress.”
Hendrix continued his work to help veterans even after the clinic opened, such as securing a van to help carry veterans to treatment here or visits to the VA hospitals out of town.
Congressman Allen says they’ll have a formal naming ceremony as soon as possible early next year.
