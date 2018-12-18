TMT Farms helps collect 25 tons of food donations with Christmas lights display

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -One holiday attraction in Bulloch County is helping more than 100,000 visitors celebrate Christmas cheer, while also helping feed those in need all year long.
The Thompson family that hosts TMT Farms light display asks for canned good donations in lieu of an admission price. What they collect goes out to families in need.
Christian Social Ministries collects the food donations from the light display and brings them to their food pantry to put into bags and boxes for the needy. Since Thanksgiving night, they’ve seen 25 tons of donations come in at the display and they have another week to collect. Leaders at CSM say that supply will last them through the summer and into the fall. They appreciate the generousity of the Thompsons and their guests.
“It’s awesome because we get to see the final result," said Executive Director John Long. "When it goes out the door here, with the families to those in need, that’s the final result.”
They continue to collect from the secure building every couple of days to get it sorted.
The lights display at TMT farms will remain open every night through December 27th.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.