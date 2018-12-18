UPS gathers funds for shooting victim’s family

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -An arrest in a November murder case in Savannah could bring a family closer to receiving justice. While waiting for the judicial process to play out, those who knew the victim, Donte Chisholm, are organizing an effort to help the family financially.
Savannah Police arrested Victor McMillar in the unincorporated part of Chatham County on Monday, charging him with the November 3rd shooting of Chisholm and his wife Desiree.
Desiree Chisholm was critically wounded that night, and has been recovering from her injuries ever since. While the details of what played out that night that led to the Chisholm’s being shot are still part of an on-going case, we are getting a sense of what the victims meant to those around them. Donte Chisholm, a driver for UPS, was well-liked by those he interacted with while on the job. In fact, some of his co-workers wanted to help his family out in any way they could, and at the UPS store on Bryan Street they’ve been collecting donations for the family for a little over a month. The store’s general manager says the loss of Chisholm was felt throughout the Savannah UPS family.
“Super sad, super sad," lamented General Manager Pete Elenbaas. "What a loss. Everybody knew him, loved him, always had a big smile on his face. Great family man, just a super guy. So, broken-hearted to hear what happened to him.”
Elenbaas says they’re taking what was collected so far to the family before Christmas, but they’ll still take donations to help the family if anyone wants to help out.
