UPS gathers funds for shooting victim’s family

Desiree Chisholm was critically wounded that night, and has been recovering from her injuries ever since. While the details of what played out that night that led to the Chisholm’s being shot are still part of an on-going case, we are getting a sense of what the victims meant to those around them. Donte Chisholm, a driver for UPS, was well-liked by those he interacted with while on the job. In fact, some of his co-workers wanted to help his family out in any way they could, and at the UPS store on Bryan Street they’ve been collecting donations for the family for a little over a month. The store’s general manager says the loss of Chisholm was felt throughout the Savannah UPS family.