Beaufort County students donate ‘blessing bags’ to the homeless

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Students in the Lowcountry are getting into the holiday spirit.
Students at Robert Smalls International Academy filled bags to help the homeless during the holiday season. They are called “blessing bags.”
The students filled them with toiletries, socks, snacks, and more. All the items were donated by students, faculty, and staff at the school.
“We decided to do this as mainly as a Christmas gift because we felt like it wasn’t fair for us to have things that they couldn’t, and we also wanted to make them feel like the same," said Amiyah Robinson, 7th Grade, Robert Smalls International Academy.
The students filled around 75 bags. They’ll be donated next week to homeless people in the Beaufort and Savannah areas.
