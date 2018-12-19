Behind the Front: Tracking Santa with NORAD

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - On Christmas Eve Santa Claus will be coming to town! And for over 60 years, NORAD has been tracking Kris Kringle’s world tour, giving you the chance to follow along on his journey. In this special holiday edition of Behind the Front, J-P Dice speaks with John Cornelio, Deputy Director NORAD and USNORTHCOM, on the technology they use to keep tabs on Father Christmas.