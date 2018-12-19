Behind the Front: Tracking Santa with NORAD

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - On Christmas Eve Santa Claus will be coming to town! And for over 60 years, NORAD has been tracking Kris Kringle’s world tour, giving you the chance to follow along on his journey. In this special holiday edition of Behind the Front, J-P Dice speaks with John Cornelio, Deputy Director NORAD and USNORTHCOM, on the technology they use to keep tabs on Father Christmas.
You can use NORAD’s Santa tracker yourself on Christmas Eve. Check out their site for more details here.
You can also call their hotline on December 24th to get an update on Santa’s whereabouts. Just call 1-877-HI-NORAD.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization which defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. Aerospace warning includes the monitoring of man-made objects in space, and the detection, validation, and warning of attack against North America whether by aircraft, missiles, or space vehicles, through mutual support arrangements with other commands.
Since 1955, NORAD has used satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.
