Changes Underway; Rain on The Way

Under an increasingly cloudy sky, wake-up temperatures hover in the 40s through 8a.m. before a gradual warm-up into the 50s by mid-morning and upper 50s to lower 60s at noon.
A mostly cloudy sky becomes overcast later today, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. A light breeze may add to this afternoon’s “cool feel”.
While a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, today remains mostly dry.
Clouds thicken, and showers develop tonight, tonight. There may be wet roads during the Thursday morning commute; especially west of Savannah and across portions of the Lowcountry.
Off-and-on rain is forecast through Friday morning. In addition to rain showers, an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible. Storms may produce gusty breezes and, brief, heavy rain. The coast has the greatest chance of experiencing a gusty thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.
The forecast - GRADUALLY - dries out Friday followed by a gorgeously sunny and cool weekend before Christmas. Good weather is forecast to last through the Christmas holiday.
Have a great day,
Cutter