Chatham County Sheriff’s Office unveiling 2 new buildings

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Wednesday, Dec. 19 is a big day for the Chatham County Sheriff's Office as they prepare to show off two new and improved buildings.
Those with the Sheriff's Office are ready to display their new K-9 Unit and Internal Affairs buildings. The new sign can be seen at the entrance to Carl Griffin Drive at Chatham Parkway, directing people to the new facilities.
Sheriff John T. Wilcher was nice enough to allow WTOC to get a first-hand look at the new K-9 Unit Building. The new facility comes with 12 kennels, a grooming area, and several other features.
The sheriff says having an effective K-9 unit plays an important role for the safety of a community. Thanks to their heightened sense of smell, these dogs can sniff out drugs or explosives in just a matter of minutes. He says their brand-new home is going to take even better care of them.
The sheriff's office is also celebrating its new Internal Affairs Building. That team works on internal investigations involving the sheriff's office and those in the community.
Since 2012, SPLOST dollars have been collected to fund new projects like these for the sheriff’s office.
We expect to learn more about these new buildings and their benefits to the community on Wednesday, Dec. 19 during the grand opening, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
