Christmas Eve a holiday for government workers thanks to Trump executive order

(RNN) – Christmas Eve will be a holiday for federal workers after President Donald Trump signed an executive order closing the government on Monday.
The president issued the order on Tuesday.
“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Monday, December 24, 2018, the day before Christmas Day,” it reads.
Presidents have frequently declared federal holidays around Dec. 25 to bridge Christmas Day to a weekend.
President George W. Bush declared a federal holiday for Monday Christmas Eves in 2001 and 2007, as did President Barack Obama in 2012. Obama also made the day after Christmas in 2014, a Friday, a holiday.
Individuals who serve critical functions in the government, such as in national defense, will still likely be required to report for work.
