Claxton Bakery booming with Christmas fruitcake sales

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Fruit cake sales certainly go up around the holidays, and Claxton proudly considers itself the Fruitcake Capital of the World.
The Claxton Fruitcake Bakery bakes those world famous cakes year-round, but it’s this time of year when they have to bake around the clock to make sure people around the world get those famous fruitcakes in time for Christmas.
The bakery is now in its 108th fruitcake season. Their holiday baking season started back in August and will continue until Christmas. Each year, the bakery relies on 100 seasonal workers in addition to their year-round staff.
The cake has become world famous since Albert Parker bought a bakery and turned it into a cake factory. The company now sells cakes to supermarket chains as well as other stores, and they ship around the world. Staff says it’s a family tradition, but it takes a lot of hard work to make sure the tradition lives on.
“We start baking the end of August, early September. We start our production process and we go through the Christmas season, so we bake 24 hours a day and we bake up to 90,000 pounds a day," said Paula Claxton, Claxton Fruitcake Bakery.
You can get the famous fruitcakes in really any grocery store, but it’s only in Claxton that you can get the whole experience at the Claxton Bakery.
