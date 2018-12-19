Claxton Police Department swears in additional officers for Thunder Task Force

CLAXTON, GA (WTOC) - The City of Claxton added a few officers from out of town to their police department Wednesday as part of Thunder Task Force.
The main concern is safety, and that’s why this operation is important. Having more officers on the road to enforce those laws and make sure people know just because it’s the holidays, doesn’t mean those rules do not apply.
The Mayor of Claxton swore in additional officers from Effingham and Burke counties to help patrol the city limits of Claxton. Georgia State Patrol and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety also came into town to help with the Thunder Task Force, which moves throughout the state of Georgia.
Police Chief Dale Kirkland said they were looking for a number of things while patrolling.
"Distracted driving, seat belts, cell phone usage, child safety seats."
The reason for the Task Force is to bring in additional officers to enforce the law while also making sure people are safe while driving during the holidays.
“We are 24 hours 7 days a week," said Roger Hayes, the Director of Law Enforcement Services for Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. "So even though it’s holidays, while you’re traveling, we are out trying to make the roads safe so you can get to where you are trying to go.”
Officers say by giving these tickets, it could save someone’s life down the road.
“As of today in 2018 in the state of Georgia, there have been 1,407 people killed on the highways of this state," said Hayes. "While we are extremely glad that it is six percent down from where it was last year, we still find that about 60 percent of those that are killed in those fatalities are not buckled up.”
Police say they aren't just stopping people to give them a ticket or trying to target anyone with a ticket. It's more about warning people of the dangers on the roadway.
“Seat belts save lives. It’s a two-minute thing to put on a seat belt. and we ask people to just slow down, put on your seat belt and lord mercy, don’t drink and drive,” Hayes said.
Chief Kirkland says they not only try and keep drivers safe, but also the passengers, especially ones in the back seat.
“Make sure you strap your kids in their safety seat. Make sure it’s strapped in their properly. If they aren’t strapped properly or you have questions about it, you need to come by the police department. We have certified safety seat techs that will be more than glad to answer questions," Chief Kirkland said.
