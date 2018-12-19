Effingham County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify suspects in string of burglaries

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of numerous burglaries in the area.
Officials say one suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Heather Crowe of Savannah. They say a vehicle registered to Crowe was photographed at the scene Wednesday morning.
The second suspect was photographed and detectives are attempting to identify him as well.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Crowe or the unidentified male in the photograph, you are asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.
