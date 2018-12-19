Feed the Hungry holding holiday Christmas dinner events

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Feed the Hungry is holding its 10th annual Holiday Christmas Dinner events.
The first meal will be in Brunswick on Thursday, Dec. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Buccaneer Club Restaurant.
The Program will have three other meals before Christmas Day, including the big one set for this Sunday. It starts at 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Eisenhower Drive in Savannah.
2018 FTH Christmas Dinners:
- Dec. 20, at 4 p.m.: Golden Isles YMCA (144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, GA 31525)
- Dec. 21 at noon: Pembroke Senior Citizen Center (24 W Bacon St, Pembroke, GA 31321)
- Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.: Liberty County YMCA (201 Marylou Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313)
- Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.: (Main Event) National Guard Armory (1248 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406)
Feed the Hungry is celebrating 10 years of Christmas dinners with a free toy giveaway. And if you want to help , Feed the Hungry is asking for donations of toys, hams and turkeys. Also, the group still needs volunteers as they’re expecting thousands of people to come for the dinner.
