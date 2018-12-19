Good News: 49 students qualify for Duke University’s Talent Search

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Nearly 50 students at Savannah’s Hancock Day School have been nominated for Duke University’s talent search.
Forty-nine Hancock Day students in 4th-7th grades were nominated for the Duke University Talent Identification Program - a nationally recognized program that identifies and supports students who are academically gifted.
The program offers accelerated face-to-face and online educational programs to students each year.
“These students will now be able to measure themselves against students with equal commitment and academic ability. They’ll also be able to take above grade level testing - SAT or ACT - not usually taken until sophomore or junior year," said Howard Crawford, Head of Middle School, Hancock Day School.
Students who scored at least a 95th-percentile rating on grade-level standardized tests in the spring qualify for the program.
