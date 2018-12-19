Helpful tips to avoid feeling overwhelmed during the holidays.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Most people are still wrapping up end of the year work and shopping for gifts and it can all become quite overwhelming. WTOC Anchor Romney Smith sat down with Melissa Gratias who has a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology on how we can best manage the stress. She shared four tips with me. If you’re going to tackle your to do list yourself, the first tip is to make it reasonable.